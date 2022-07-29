Kelis And Beyonce's Feud Fully Explained

For the past two decades, Kelis has served as one of music's most innovative acts. She rose to fame back in 1999 with her bold debut single "Caught Out There" and continued to rack up the hits. During the early part of Kelis' career, she worked closely with The Neptunes, a production and songwriting duo made up of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. In addition to "Caught Out There," they fully produced Kelis' first two albums, according to Billboard, and helped write her signature hit, "Milkshake." From the outside, it appeared Kelis and The Neptunes had a great working relationship, especially after working so often with one another.

However, in an interview with The Guardian in 2020, Kelis revealed she had been "lied to and tricked" by the duo when it came down to money. "I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn't do," she explained. The "Good Stuff" hitmaker stated she was living off the income she made from touring, rather than the coin she should have also been making from publishing. "Their argument is: 'Well, you signed it.' I'm like: 'Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it,'" Kelis added.

With the release of Beyoncé's new album, "Renaissance," it appears the singer was given permission to sample one of Kelis' songs. However, according to Kelis herself, that isn't the case.