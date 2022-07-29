Lamar Odom Accuses His Former NBA Management Of Alarming Behavior

Lamar Odom's career track record would imply that he's not hurting for cash. As InTouch Weekly recounts, the former NBA star earned around $115 million during his time as a pro-baller. Odom's prior relationship with Khloé Kardashian also helped him to achieve mainstream celebrity status, and entitled him to some "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" paychecks due to his appearances on the show.

Although Odom has retired from basketball and "KUWTK" has gone off the air, his 826,000 Instagram followers still make him incredibly valuable to advertisers. He's recently been using his account to promote the show "College Hill," which he was recently cast on. In his first post about the series, he thanked his management team, Savvy Girl Consulting, for "always [having his] back."

Unfortunately, according to TMZ, Odom's new managers have not been able to work for him as much as they'd like. He is making shocking allegations against his previous reps, who he claims have taken away his control.