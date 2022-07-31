The Tragic Death Of Pat Carroll, The Voice Of The Little Mermaid's Ursula

Pat Carroll, who many Disney fans will recognize as the voice of Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," has died. Her daughter, Kerry Karsian, confirmed that Carroll died of pneumonia at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, according to the Associated Press. Carroll was 95. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carroll was an Emmy-winning comedienne in the early days of television, working on popular shows, like "Caesar's Hour" and "The Danny Thomas Show." Carroll's other daughter paid tribute to her mom on social media.

Tara Karsian posted a photo of Carroll with a poignant message about her mother's death on Instagram, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I write that my mother, Pat Carroll, has passed away at the grand old age of 95. We ask that you honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because, besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh...even in the saddest of times."

Beyond voicing "The Little Mermaid" villain, Carroll had quite the successful career in entertainment.