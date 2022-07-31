The Tragic Death Of Pat Carroll, The Voice Of The Little Mermaid's Ursula
Pat Carroll, who many Disney fans will recognize as the voice of Ursula in "The Little Mermaid," has died. Her daughter, Kerry Karsian, confirmed that Carroll died of pneumonia at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, according to the Associated Press. Carroll was 95. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carroll was an Emmy-winning comedienne in the early days of television, working on popular shows, like "Caesar's Hour" and "The Danny Thomas Show." Carroll's other daughter paid tribute to her mom on social media.
Tara Karsian posted a photo of Carroll with a poignant message about her mother's death on Instagram, writing, "It is with a heavy heart that I write that my mother, Pat Carroll, has passed away at the grand old age of 95. We ask that you honor her by having a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because, besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh...even in the saddest of times."
Beyond voicing "The Little Mermaid" villain, Carroll had quite the successful career in entertainment.
Pat Carroll had two successful acting careers
Pat Carroll had two successful careers, first as a television comedienne in the '50s and '60s, and then as a voice-over artist. In a 2013 interview, Carroll described working with comedy legends Carl Reiner, Sid Caesar, and Howard Morris on "Caesar's Hour." Carroll told Classic Television Showbiz, "I learned so much from watching those three men work. And I enjoyed watching them work and learned from them." The comedienne also worked with Mel Brooks, calling him "an absolute mad man!" Caroll won an Emmy for her work on "Caesar's Hour" in 1957, and racked up acting credits on some of the most popular shows in television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carroll transitioned to voice-over acting in the 1980s, and her new career broke out when she voiced Ursula in "The Little Mermaid."
According to the Associated Press, Ursula was one of Carroll's favorite roles, and she described the villain as an "ex-Shakespearean actress who now sold cars." In an interview, Carroll said, "She's a mean old thing! I think people are fascinated by mean characters." The AP also reported that Carroll was able to repeat her role as Ursula in the "Little Mermaid" sequels, reboots, and theme park rides. Carroll's younger fans knew her from her voice work. One fan tweeted, "I'm sad to hear that Pat Carroll passed away at the age of 95. A legend on stage, TV, and film, she's done a lot of amazing work throughout the years."