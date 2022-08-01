How Sadie Sink Really Feels About Brendan Fraser

"Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink is fast becoming one of Hollywood's top young talents. The 20-year-old actor caught up with Collider about her next big project: "It's called 'The Whale' and Darren Aronofsky directed it, Brendan Fraser's in it. It was a really small cast and a small set, and we had a whole three weeks of rehearsal and Darren kind of wanted to treat it as if it were a play, because 'The Whale' originally was a play." Sink will star alongside 90s big-screen heartthrob Brendan Fraser, a veteran actor who might understand the highs and lows of making it big almost overnight. Fraser was just 22 when "Encino Man" skyrocketed his career, per Paste.

The actor became known for action and comedy roles like "The Mummy" during the 90s and early 2000s, but the intense stunts left his body in terrible shape. By 2008, Fraser told GQ he had to build "an exoskeleton" for himself daily out of tape, ice, and "downhill-mountain-biking pads." This physical trauma, combined with his 2009 divorce, and his own painful #MeToo incident (via Vogue) sidelined him for almost a decade. But Fraser's career has returned with a vengeance, with fans cheering for the "Brenaissance." There's even talk of an "Encino Man" sequel at Disney+, according to MovieWeb.

As Fraser's star rises again, his "The Whale" co-star Sink revealed how she really feels about him.