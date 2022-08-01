Yolanda Hadid Breaks Social Media Silence With New Revelations About Her Personal Life

Yolanda Hadid, alum of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and mother to supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, took a step back from the spotlight in 2021. Until recently, her last Instagram post was shared in early October 2021, and featured a series of throwback photos of her and Bella. While Yolanda took some time away from the app, she remained the subject of media attention.

In late October, details emerged when Gigi's ex-boyfriend and "One Direction" singer Zayn Malik alleged assaulted Yolanda. According to BuzzFeed, Malik denied the claims, but chose not to contest them in order to protect his and Gigi's daughter, Khai. In a statement on Twitter, Malik wrote, "...Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."

Then, in March, news broke that Bella Hadid got a nose job when she was 14 years old, per Vogue. Though Bella expressed her "regrets," Yolanda was dragged into the conversation on Twitter once again, according to another BuzzFeed article. One user wrote, "I'm just shocked Yolanda & Mohamed let her get a nose job at 14." Another person tweeted, "so yolanda hadid allowed bella to get plastic surgery at 14 but wouldnt allow her daughters to eat more than 3 almonds and a slice of cake?" referring to Yolanda's strict diet requirements on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." So, what inspired Yolanda to break her Instagram silence now?