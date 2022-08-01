Yolanda Hadid Breaks Social Media Silence With New Revelations About Her Personal Life
Yolanda Hadid, alum of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and mother to supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, took a step back from the spotlight in 2021. Until recently, her last Instagram post was shared in early October 2021, and featured a series of throwback photos of her and Bella. While Yolanda took some time away from the app, she remained the subject of media attention.
In late October, details emerged when Gigi's ex-boyfriend and "One Direction" singer Zayn Malik alleged assaulted Yolanda. According to BuzzFeed, Malik denied the claims, but chose not to contest them in order to protect his and Gigi's daughter, Khai. In a statement on Twitter, Malik wrote, "...Despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been 'leaked' to the press."
Then, in March, news broke that Bella Hadid got a nose job when she was 14 years old, per Vogue. Though Bella expressed her "regrets," Yolanda was dragged into the conversation on Twitter once again, according to another BuzzFeed article. One user wrote, "I'm just shocked Yolanda & Mohamed let her get a nose job at 14." Another person tweeted, "so yolanda hadid allowed bella to get plastic surgery at 14 but wouldnt allow her daughters to eat more than 3 almonds and a slice of cake?" referring to Yolanda's strict diet requirements on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." So, what inspired Yolanda to break her Instagram silence now?
Yolanda Hadid made some important discoveries during her Instagram break
On July 31, Yolanda Hadid posted her first Instagram photo in 9 months. Sitting by the water, Hadid appeared joyful and rejuvenated. In a long caption, she explained that the loss of her mother weakened her immune system, leading to depression and another bout of Lyme disease, which Hadid publicly battled on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." In 2019, Hadid's mother, Ans van den Herik, died from cancer, according to People. In June 2021, Hadid commemorated her late mother and wished her a happy birthday in an Instagram post, writing, "Missing you today and every day with a heartache that hasn't gone away."
In her most recent Instagram post, Hadid explained how the social media break halted her phone addiction and sparked some revelations. She captioned the photo, "I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and its creating a deep loneliness within us." Taking a break from Instagram allowed Hadid to shift her priorities, helping the reality TV star learn to "focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life." And for Hadid, the Instagram hiatus was certainly worthwhile. She continued, "Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family." Her daughter, Bella Hadid, commented, "We love you" with a heart emoji.