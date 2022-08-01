Teddi Mellencamp's Nasty Feud With Jim Edmonds Fully Explained

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King and former Major League Baseball player Jim Edmonds married each other in 2014, per Us Weekly. In 2019, the athlete had cheating allegations lodged against him as he filed for divorce. The divorce was finalized in 2021.

According to Page Six, King reacted to old episodes of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" on her YouTube channel. She called an interaction with Edmonds "rude" and "embarrassing." She also stated that she was in denial at one point and was very happy she wasn't still married to the former baseball player. Edmonds moved on to Kortnie O'Connor, per E! News, and their wedding invitation was leaked and shared with King.

In a July podcast episode of "Two T's In A Pod," "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp told King, "Someone sent me Jim's wedding invite" and added, "I'm sorry, this is very cringe" before reading it. The reality television personalities had "no thoughts" on the James Bond-themed wedding, as they thought it was ridiculous that they were comparing Edmonds to the iconic 007 agent. But it seems that sharing the invitation came back to bite Mellencamp in the butt.