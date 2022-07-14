Meghan King Opens Up About Her Two Most Infamous Failed Marriages

Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' marriage started as a whirlwind. After connecting on a dating app, the two hit it off over a long phone conversation. "By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours," King told Brides in October 2021. Shortly thereafter, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum met Owens' family, and the couple were planning to be married. Unfortunately, their honeymoon period was short-lived, and after two months of marriage, the couple decided to call it quits. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," King wrote on her Instagram Stories in December 2021, according to People.

Early the following year, the reality TV star was back on the market and revealed that she was dipping back in the dating pool. "I'm single again and it's fun. I'm actually having fun with it," she said on the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast in February (via E! News), although King made it clear she did not intend to walk down the aisle again. Shortly after her marriage to Owens was officially over, King reportedly had a new beau. She was romantically linked to Trevor Calhoun, the CEO of Trusted Provider Network, and an heir to the John Deere fortune, according to an article published by TMZ on July 4.

Not long after her relationship with Calhoun was reported, King discussed what went wrong in her headline-making marriages.