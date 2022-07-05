Meghan King Is Reportedly Dating Somone New After Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens

Meghan King has had plenty of highly publicized relationships in her life. As fans know, we first met the bubbly blond in 2014 on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," per IMDb. During her time on the series, King was married to former St. Louis Cardinals star Jim Edmonds. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children together, daughter Aspen and twin sons Hayes and Hart. Sadly, King and Edmonds went through a messy divorce in 2019. On her YouTube Channel in February, the mother of three recalled some awkward moments in her marriage to Edmonds, stating that she was "in denial" about how the former MLB slugger treated her.

Following her stint on reality television (and with Edmonds), King dated a few other men before finding love with President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens. The two had a whirlwind romance (to say the least), and they called it quits after two months of marriage. Initially, the star kept the divorce out of the public eye, but King eventually broke her silence in December 2021 with a statement on her Instagram Story. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," she told fans. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

Luckily, King has found a new flame in her life, but she is keeping things under wraps this time.