Meghan King Is Reportedly Dating Somone New After Her Split From Cuffe Biden Owens
Meghan King has had plenty of highly publicized relationships in her life. As fans know, we first met the bubbly blond in 2014 on "The Real Housewives of Orange County," per IMDb. During her time on the series, King was married to former St. Louis Cardinals star Jim Edmonds. During their marriage, the couple welcomed three children together, daughter Aspen and twin sons Hayes and Hart. Sadly, King and Edmonds went through a messy divorce in 2019. On her YouTube Channel in February, the mother of three recalled some awkward moments in her marriage to Edmonds, stating that she was "in denial" about how the former MLB slugger treated her.
Following her stint on reality television (and with Edmonds), King dated a few other men before finding love with President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens. The two had a whirlwind romance (to say the least), and they called it quits after two months of marriage. Initially, the star kept the divorce out of the public eye, but King eventually broke her silence in December 2021 with a statement on her Instagram Story. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," she told fans. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."
Luckily, King has found a new flame in her life, but she is keeping things under wraps this time.
Meghan King is dating a man with an impressive resume
Meghan King has a new man in her life and according to sources, things are going well! Following her split from Cuffe Biden Owens, the former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star has quietly moved on with someone else who boasts a pretty impressive resume. According to Page Six, King has been dating Trevor Calhoun, who is the CEO of Trusted Provider Network. He also happens to be an heir to the John Deere fortune. Wowza!
An insider close to the King and Calhoun confirms that the pair met through a mutual friend and have been dating since April. "Meghan and Trevor are keeping things private," a source told the outlet. "But they are very happy in their new relationship." Sadly, King has not shared any glimpses of her new suitor on social media but we can only imagine she will if things continue going well.
And though she went through a tough split with Owens, King revealed in February that she had started getting her feet wet in the dating pool on an episode of "Two T's in a Pod," via E! News. "I'm going on dates and stuff," she told hosts Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. She also touched briefly on her split from Owens. "I was married, but it was such a whirlwind. From start to finish with him, it was only three months." Either way, we wish her and Calhoun the best of luck!