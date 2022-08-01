The Real Reason NFL Star Deshaun Watson Faces Six-Game Suspension

The first accusations against Deshaun Watson came out in March 2021, and many of the allegations followed a similar pattern. According to a New York Times investigation, Watson would reach out to massage therapists and book private sessions. Then, accusers say Watson would engage in lewd or sexual behavior and in some cases pressure the women to perform sexual acts on him. Watson and his lawyers deny the accusations.

The Times reported that not everyone who made accusations filed a suit against Watson, and not everyone who Watson booked for a massage has alleged sexual misconduct or assault. Overall, the Times found that Watson made appointments with 66 different women between the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2021.

Tony Buzbee, attorney for the accusers, later filed a lawsuit against the Houston Texans (Watson's previous team), for enabling Watson's alleged sexual misconduct, as per the Guardian, after 20 out of the 24 cases had been settled. Since then, Watson has settled an additional three cases.

"I have never assaulted, disrespected or harassed any woman in my life," Watson said at a news conference after being traded to the Cleveland Browns, according to The Independent.