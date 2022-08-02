Amber Heard's Latest Business Move Will Likely Put A Dent In Her Lawsuit Fees

It's been two months since Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard. After a six-week trial and highly publicized battle between the two parties, Heard was ordered to pay Depp over $10 million in damages by a Virginia judge, according to NPR. Evidently unhappy with the verdict, Heard made it clear that she was going to appeal and fight for justice. In July, Judge Penney Azcarate rejected her mistrial request, per E! News, and claimed there was "no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing" during the trial. However, this did not stop Heard and her determination to fight the verdict.

She officially filed a notice of appeal in Virginia on July 21, according to People. A spokesperson for Heard said they "believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment." The decision to appeal requires the actor to post an $8.3 million bond as well as interest, per Deadline. Heard has time to pay, as she only had to pay $500 up-front for the process to begin.

However, Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, revealed on the "Today" show that Heard could not afford to pay the damages to Depp. It was unclear how the actor planned to chip away at the large payout, but she recently made one major decision that would help her continue the process.