Marilyn Monroe's Estate Has Something To Say About Ana De Armas' Biopic Casting

Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic, "Blonde," is one of this fall's most anticipated releases, with Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas tackling the Monroe role. Nominated for a Golden Globe for 2019's "Knives Out," de Armas' Hollywood star has been on a rocket-like trajectory since she crossed over into English-speaking roles with 2015's "Knock Knock." Portraying a diverse cast of characters on the big screen since — from a hypersexual housewife in "Deep Water" to a buttkicking spy in "The Gray Man" – de Armas has proven herself a tour de force in a short period of time.

When the first trailer for "Blonde" premiered in July, however, the actor found herself on the receiving end of criticism, something her Hollywood career hasn't been met with until now. Many on the internet noted the strong trace of de Armas' Cuban accent in her Monroe. One Twitter user mused that they were "not surprised" the accent appeared in de Armas' character as "her accent is very heavy." Another, using Jennifer Lopez's portrayal of Selena and Daniel Kaluuya's of Fred Hampton as comparison, wondered, "If other people of color who are actors can work and execute an accent why would Ana get a pass?"

The backlash got intense enough that even the Marilyn Monroe Estate stepped into the discourse.