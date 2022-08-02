Dane Cook Is Taking A Major Step In His Relationship

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor are planning to tie the knot, as the pair has announced that they are engaged. The stand-up comic revealed the news to People, and told the outlet he has been impatiently waiting to propose. "I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it," Cook said. "The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy." Taylor said she was completely shocked by the touching moment. She told the outlet that she "really focused on what he was saying," because Cook's words were "so beautiful."

Cook chose to propose in York Beach, Maine, "a special place in our hearts." He explained, "When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together so to return five years later was meaningful to us." Taylor gushed, "I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect." Cook agreed, calling the proposal "the best feeling ever." After Taylor said yes, the newly engaged couple "sat together on the deck, shared laughs, held hands and watched that giant moon sparkle across the ocean."

The "Employee of the Month" star has previously hinted at spending the rest of his life with Taylor — in a very comedic way, of course. During a 2018 Instagram Live Q&A (via Page Six), a fan asked Cook to share advice with others in age-gap relationships. To which he responded, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."