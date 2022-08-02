Dane Cook Is Taking A Major Step In His Relationship
Despite being initially met with criticism, Dane Cook's relationship with Kelsi Taylor has remained strong. The 50-year-old comedian even joked about the 23 year age gap between himself and Taylor during a 2019 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
"Sometimes I actually find myself saying, 'Where has she been all my life?' And then I realized she wasn't alive for the first 26 years of it," Cook quipped. "People are like, 'You're robbing the cradle.' I was like, 'She hasn't slept in a cradle for, like, nine years. Relax.'" Continuing to gush over Taylor, the "Good Luck Chuck" star went on to call her his best friend.
Cook and Taylor went public with their relationship in April 2017, when Taylor was just 18. Cook shared a photo of the two on Instagram, calling Taylor "a talented singer" and "a genuine person." Since their introduction, the couple has remained an item, and regularly praise each other online. Now, after five years together, Cook and Taylor are taking a huge next step in their relationship.
Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor are engaged
Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor are planning to tie the knot, as the pair has announced that they are engaged. The stand-up comic revealed the news to People, and told the outlet he has been impatiently waiting to propose. "I was so ready to ask her. I was completely zen about it," Cook said. "The evening of the proposal was incredibly beautiful, the weather was perfect, sunset was spectacular, and I was just quite simply very happy." Taylor said she was completely shocked by the touching moment. She told the outlet that she "really focused on what he was saying," because Cook's words were "so beautiful."
Cook chose to propose in York Beach, Maine, "a special place in our hearts." He explained, "When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together so to return five years later was meaningful to us." Taylor gushed, "I couldn't have asked for the moment to have been more perfect." Cook agreed, calling the proposal "the best feeling ever." After Taylor said yes, the newly engaged couple "sat together on the deck, shared laughs, held hands and watched that giant moon sparkle across the ocean."
The "Employee of the Month" star has previously hinted at spending the rest of his life with Taylor — in a very comedic way, of course. During a 2018 Instagram Live Q&A (via Page Six), a fan asked Cook to share advice with others in age-gap relationships. To which he responded, "The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart."