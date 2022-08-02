Leah McSweeney Sets The Record Straight About Her Rumored RHUGT Season 3 Exit
"Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" is a Peacock series that brings together fan-favorites and villains from the "Real Housewives” franchise on Bravo. The series is currently filming Season 3 in Thailand and according to The Daily Dish, it will feature eight housewives: Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Leah McSweeney, and Porsha Williams. There is no release date for Season 3 yet, and although production has only just begun, there is already drama.
A Bravo fan page on Instagram reposted a claim that McSweeney was already sent home in the middle of filming for a disturbing reason. A screenshotted tweet explained, "Leah McSweeney has reportedly been banned from Thailand after her actions on UGT3." The tweet continued to claim that she was "forcibly escorted" off of the set after throwing elephant feces at one of the other housewives.
Bravo fans, of course, took to Twitter to discuss the rumor. One even asked, "Which cast member do we think Leah threw elephant feces on and ended up getting her removed from the show and banned from Thailand??" It's unclear who exactly started the original rumor, but McSweeney is now setting the record straight about what really went down on "Ultimate Girls Trip."
Leah McSweeney responds to the rumors
When a Bravo fanpage reposted a rumor that Leah McSweeney was fired from "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" Season 3 for throwing elephant poo, it did not take long for the reality star to respond. Likely letting down fans who wanted drama on the show, McSweeney commented, "This would've been iconic. I'm so sad it didn't happen. sorry to disappoint!!!"
McSweeney joined the cast of "Real Housewives of New York City" as a housewife in Season 12, according to IMDb. The show hung in limbo after its latest season in 2021, but the show recently announced that it will be rebooted and return for Season 14, according to Entertainment Weekly. Despite the good news for "RHONY" viewers, McSweeney said in a recent podcast appearance that she doesn't expect to return the show, per Page Six.
Although McSweeney seemingly did not get banned from Thailand or forced off of the "RHUGT" set for flinging excrement, there will most likely be plenty of drama for viewers to enjoy on Season 3 of the Peacock series.