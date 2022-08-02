Leah McSweeney Sets The Record Straight About Her Rumored RHUGT Season 3 Exit

"Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" is a Peacock series that brings together fan-favorites and villains from the "Real Housewives” franchise on Bravo. The series is currently filming Season 3 in Thailand and according to The Daily Dish, it will feature eight housewives: Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Leah McSweeney, and Porsha Williams. There is no release date for Season 3 yet, and although production has only just begun, there is already drama.

A Bravo fan page on Instagram reposted a claim that McSweeney was already sent home in the middle of filming for a disturbing reason. A screenshotted tweet explained, "Leah McSweeney has reportedly been banned from Thailand after her actions on UGT3." The tweet continued to claim that she was "forcibly escorted" off of the set after throwing elephant feces at one of the other housewives.

Bravo fans, of course, took to Twitter to discuss the rumor. One even asked, "Which cast member do we think Leah threw elephant feces on and ended up getting her removed from the show and banned from Thailand??" It's unclear who exactly started the original rumor, but McSweeney is now setting the record straight about what really went down on "Ultimate Girls Trip."