Nearly 40% Of RHONY Fans Have Picked Their Favorite Housewife
"The Real Housewives of New York" has been a topic of conversation for just about everyone as of late. Rumblings of a cast shakeup. Hints from Ramona Singer that the show may be in trouble. Andy Cohen's long-awaited confirmation that "RHONY" was set to split into two distinct shows: one based on the original format, and another a 'legacy' version, featuring Housewives from seasons past. Suffice it to say, "RHONY" is on everyone's lips, but the series being a hot topic of conversation is hardly a shock, though. As Singer hilariously told Vicki Gunvalson at Bravocon 2019, the show was featured in a number of prestigious publications when it first hit screens. "New York Times, Wall Street, New Yorker, Post ... I'm not kidding you," she listed in her trademark animated fashion.
Over the years, "RHONY" has given fans a fair amount of memorable content. As Dorinda Medley not-so-subtly reminded production in her SiriusXM show, "I'm the queen of 'making it nice.'" Luann DeLesseps' now-iconic line, "Be cool. Don't be all, like, uncool" will also be forever etched in our memories. Plus, who can forget Frankel calling DeLesseps a "dumb drag queen" via confessional?
One thing's for sure, the "RHONY" women past and present are reality TV gold. But with so many strong presences on the show, is there a clear favorite? To quote DeLesseps' cabaret song "Chic C'est La Vie," we have to ask, "Who's the fairest in the land?"
Bethenny Frankel comes out tops
In keeping with "Chic C'est La Vie," we guess it's Nicki Swift readers' call! Based on a sample of 574 Nicki Swift readers, Bethenny Frankel continues to be a fan favorite — and by a long shot, too. With 219 votes to her name, Frankel took a whopping 38.15% of the vote as favorite New York housewife. That might not come as a shock, though. After all, a recent E! News ranking of every "Real Housewives" star to date also placed her in the top spot.
Coming in at second place with 131 votes is "RHONY's" resident Pinot Grigio lover, Ramona Singer. Given that Singer previously told E! News she has to remind herself, "This show is pop icon ... and ... I'm finally realizing, I am a celebrity," we're not sure if that'll come as too much of a surprise to her. Singer's on-again-off-again bestie, Sonja Morgan follows her closely, with 113 Nicki Swift readers picking her as their favorite "RHONY" fixture. Unfortunately for Dorinda Medley and DeLesseps, they come in lower down the list, earning 11.15% and 8.19% of the votes, respectively.
Will the trailing two have a chance to redeem themselves in fans' eyes in the "RHONY" reboot? With Andy Cohen yet to announce just who will be featured going forward, it's too soon to tell — but a future appearance by Frankel would no doubt be a smash with fans.