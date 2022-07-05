Nearly 40% Of RHONY Fans Have Picked Their Favorite Housewife

"The Real Housewives of New York" has been a topic of conversation for just about everyone as of late. Rumblings of a cast shakeup. Hints from Ramona Singer that the show may be in trouble. Andy Cohen's long-awaited confirmation that "RHONY" was set to split into two distinct shows: one based on the original format, and another a 'legacy' version, featuring Housewives from seasons past. Suffice it to say, "RHONY" is on everyone's lips, but the series being a hot topic of conversation is hardly a shock, though. As Singer hilariously told Vicki Gunvalson at Bravocon 2019, the show was featured in a number of prestigious publications when it first hit screens. "New York Times, Wall Street, New Yorker, Post ... I'm not kidding you," she listed in her trademark animated fashion.

Over the years, "RHONY" has given fans a fair amount of memorable content. As Dorinda Medley not-so-subtly reminded production in her SiriusXM show, "I'm the queen of 'making it nice.'" Luann DeLesseps' now-iconic line, "Be cool. Don't be all, like, uncool" will also be forever etched in our memories. Plus, who can forget Frankel calling DeLesseps a "dumb drag queen" via confessional?

One thing's for sure, the "RHONY" women past and present are reality TV gold. But with so many strong presences on the show, is there a clear favorite? To quote DeLesseps' cabaret song "Chic C'est La Vie," we have to ask, "Who's the fairest in the land?"