Did Ramona Singer Just Accidentally Let It Slip That RHONY Is In Trouble?

It was recently announced that the Real Housewives franchise would be adding a 10th city to its line-up, and its first international location! Andy Cohen revealed during an appearance on "TODAY" that the "Real Housewives of Dubai" is the latest addition to the Housewives portfolio. It was also revealed that "Real Housewives of Miami" would be rebooted by Peacock, and is set to premiere in December, per TV Insider.

With so much new Housewives content on the way, fans are left wondering about the fate of the "Real Housewives of New York City," one of the franchise's longest-running shows. The show's 13th season, which was filmed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hit record viewership lows, according to Heavy. For the first time in Housewives history, the "RHONY" reunion was canceled due to "scheduling challenges," as a Bravo spokesperson told Today. However, it was recently revealed that the actual reason for the canceled reunion was due to an investigation into Ramona Singer's alleged racist behavior after new cast member Eboni K. Williams, "RHONY"'s first Black cast member, filed a complaint, per Page Six.

So, what is the future of the long-time fan favorite Housewives show?