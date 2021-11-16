Did Ramona Singer Just Accidentally Let It Slip That RHONY Is In Trouble?
It was recently announced that the Real Housewives franchise would be adding a 10th city to its line-up, and its first international location! Andy Cohen revealed during an appearance on "TODAY" that the "Real Housewives of Dubai" is the latest addition to the Housewives portfolio. It was also revealed that "Real Housewives of Miami" would be rebooted by Peacock, and is set to premiere in December, per TV Insider.
With so much new Housewives content on the way, fans are left wondering about the fate of the "Real Housewives of New York City," one of the franchise's longest-running shows. The show's 13th season, which was filmed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hit record viewership lows, according to Heavy. For the first time in Housewives history, the "RHONY" reunion was canceled due to "scheduling challenges," as a Bravo spokesperson told Today. However, it was recently revealed that the actual reason for the canceled reunion was due to an investigation into Ramona Singer's alleged racist behavior after new cast member Eboni K. Williams, "RHONY"'s first Black cast member, filed a complaint, per Page Six.
So, what is the future of the long-time fan favorite Housewives show?
Ramona Singer comments on the news that RHONY is being put on hold
Andy Cohen stopped by "The Wendy Williams Show" and discussed the future of "Real Housewives of New York" to Michael Rapaport, who was filling in as guest host. "We are kind of on pause at this moment. We have a lot of casting happening and we're looking at every option," Cohen revealed on the show, per Heavy.
Likewise, Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to promote "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" and Kelly Clarkson asked how they would feel about a cast shake-up. "I do think we could, you know, use some definitely some more cast members," Ramona said. "I mean, if we come back I would definitely like to see a lot more people come on because I gotta hate somebody new," the reality star joked. Luann also chimed in, saying, "We're only five right now so, you know, we have a small cast compared to a lot of the franchises we need kind of a reboot."
However, TMZ reporter Anthony Dominic also tweeted about the rumors: "I'm told Bravo currently doesn't have a new season slated for next year and the franchise will take some serious time off before the reboot. The series is still alive, but Bravo wants to take the time to make the return worth it." Looks like only time will tell when it comes to the future of "RHONY"!