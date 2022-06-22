Andy Cohen Confirms The News That RHONY Fans Were Hoping
For a while, the future of "The Real Housewives of New York City" seemed to be up in the air. The show's recent cast included the likes of Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and newcomer Eboni K. Williams. In its latest season, however, the New York ladies didn't seem to draw enough interest, causing many to question the franchise's future.
According to the Daily Mail, the show's ratings plunged during the controversial "RHONY" Season 13, causing havoc and a lot of uncertainty. "'All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at 'The Real Housewives of New York.' While the cameras are down, the drama continues," a source told the outlet about filming Season 14. Ultimately, the "RHONY" Season 13 reunion got canceled after getting delayed several times. TMZ reported that the reunion got canceled due to Williams' allegations of racism against longtime cast member, Singer. According to the outlet, the show launched an investigation that ended up clearing Ramona of the allegations. However, execs felt it was too late to gather the ladies for a reunion special after too much time passed. "It was already a low-rated season, so there were concerns about who would tune in three months later," an insider said.
As the fate of Season 14 hung in limbo, the future of "RHONY" didn't look promising to fans. However, Bravo boss Andy Cohen may be spilling a little tea about what the future of the franchise may look like.
Andy Cohen confirms two RHONY shows
Andy Cohen shared some good news with "The Real Housewives of New York City" fans. After a disastrous "RHONY" Season 13, it looks like execs at Bravo are trying to get the franchise back on track in a new and innovative way. Author Danny Pellegrino tweeted how much he missed the antics of the ladies of the Big Apple on June 20. "I miss RHONY so much & I hope that they are getting the show together. Both versions," he wrote. Cohen replied, tweeting, "We are," with a thumbs-up emoji. The Bravo personality did not elaborate further, but he at least gave fans a glimmer of hope.
Several other "RHONY" fans commented on Pellegrino's tweet to weigh in with their thoughts. "Just have one show. Keep the staples. Ramona, Lu, and Sonja cast some newbies. It's worked for other housewives shows why not Rhony?" one fan suggested. "One bad season doesn't require a whole new revamp does it?" Meanwhile, another fan told the network to "stop being stuck in the past."
In March, Cohen chatted with Variety about the potential of splitting the show into two different ones. He said that internally, they're calling the OG version of the show, "RHONY: Throwback" or "RHONY: Legacy." "Our loyal fans have spoken as to what they want to see and what they don't want to see — and we've taken that all into account," Cohen said. It will certainly be interesting to see how things pan out!