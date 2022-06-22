Andy Cohen Confirms The News That RHONY Fans Were Hoping

For a while, the future of "The Real Housewives of New York City" seemed to be up in the air. The show's recent cast included the likes of Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and newcomer Eboni K. Williams. In its latest season, however, the New York ladies didn't seem to draw enough interest, causing many to question the franchise's future.

According to the Daily Mail, the show's ratings plunged during the controversial "RHONY" Season 13, causing havoc and a lot of uncertainty. "'All hell is breaking loose behind the scenes at 'The Real Housewives of New York.' While the cameras are down, the drama continues," a source told the outlet about filming Season 14. Ultimately, the "RHONY" Season 13 reunion got canceled after getting delayed several times. TMZ reported that the reunion got canceled due to Williams' allegations of racism against longtime cast member, Singer. According to the outlet, the show launched an investigation that ended up clearing Ramona of the allegations. However, execs felt it was too late to gather the ladies for a reunion special after too much time passed. "It was already a low-rated season, so there were concerns about who would tune in three months later," an insider said.

As the fate of Season 14 hung in limbo, the future of "RHONY" didn't look promising to fans. However, Bravo boss Andy Cohen may be spilling a little tea about what the future of the franchise may look like.