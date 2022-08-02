Bob Odenkirk Gets Candid On The Positive Outcome Of His On-Set Heart Attack

In an unexpectedly scary moment on the set of AMC's "Better Call Saul," series star Bob Odenkirk collapsed from a heart attack mid-shoot in July 2021. In an interview with "Sunday Today" in March, Odenkirk confirmed the seriousness of the incident, expressing his gratitude that co-stars Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn were nearby to help — in addition to other cast and crew who attempted CPR with a defibrillator. Transported to an Albuquerque hospital, sources at the time of the heart attack told TMZ that Odenkirk was "touch-and-go" at first, with his condition stabilizing the next day.

As Odenkirk told Willie Geist on "Sunday Today," the experience was probably scarier for those around him. "I was not present for any of it," he said, "but I'm told it was a pretty shocking day on set, and traumatizing for all my co-stars and crew members and people I love very much who love me."

With "Better Call Saul" currently airing its final episodes, Odenkirk is taking some time to share his renewed faith in human kindness after that health scare.