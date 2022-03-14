Bob Odenkirk Confirms What We Suspected About His Scary On-Set Heart Incident

In an interview for "Sunday TODAY," Bob Odenkirk acknowledged the "heart incident" he experienced on the "Better Call Saul" set had been critically serious. He explained his "widow-maker artery was completely blocked" and he "went down." Luckily, co-stars Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn were on the set when Odenkirk's collapse happened and they jumped into action. Others began CPR, and luckily, one person had a defibrillator in her car that she retrieved. "Took only three tries," the actor quipped, acknowledging it is not supposed to take three tries to bring someone back. "I was not present for any of it," he said, "but I'm told it was a pretty shocking day on set, and traumatizing for all my co-stars and crew members and people I love very much who love me."

"I'd known since 2018 that I had this plaque buildup in my heart," Odenkirk previously told The New York Times. He consulted two Cedars-Sinai heart doctors, who disagreed on a path forward. Odenkirk followed the second doctor's advice, which was to wait and see how it progressed. Nothing more happened until July 2021, when "one of those pieces of plaque broke up" and he collapsed. The "Better Call Saul" actor remembered nothing of those initial hours, noting, "That's its own weirdness." He explained, "You didn't have a near-death experience — you're told you had one." Thankfully, despite this traumatic on-set experience, Odenkirk recovered and was able to wrap up the final episodes of the long-running series.