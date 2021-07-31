Bob Odenkirk Just Addressed His Hospitalization. Here's What He Said
Bob Odenkirk, the comedian who is best known for his work as Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad" and its spinoff, "Better Call Saul," had a scary moment on the set of the latter on July 27. According to TMZ, the actor was shooting a scene in New Mexico at night when he collapsed and had to be transported to a nearby hospital in Albuquerque for treatment. A second TMZ report indicated that Odenkirk was "touch-and-go for the last day," but he has since improved, as he has regained consciousness and is "now lucid." Sources also reportedly told the outlet that Odenkirk suffered a "heart-related incident," though he is now stable and seems to be on his way to recovery.
People have been speaking out, offering their thoughts and prayers to the comedian, including his "Breaking Bad" co-star Bryan Cranston, who wrote in an Instagram post about the call he received and asked fans to send "positive thoughts" Odenkirk's way. Odenkirk's rep told TMZ that the actor and his family are thankful for the "incredible doctors and nurses" that looked after him, as well as those "cast, crew and producers" from "Better Call Saul" who helped out.
That's not the only thing Odenkirk has spoken out about regarding his hospitalization, however. Keep reading to learn more about what he said.
Bob Odenkirk thanked his fans
On July 30, Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter for the first time since his hospitalization after he collapsed on the set of "Better Call Saul." The 58-year-old started off his Twitter post with a simple message, writing: "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you." He then continued, expressing gratitude to those who "have surrounded me this week," specifically calling out his "family and friends." He also thanked all of his fans for their "outpouring of love" and wrote he was especially grateful for those who "expressed concern and care for me." He added that the support was a bit "overwhelming," but he felt "the love," detailing how much it meant to him.
Odenkirk followed up that message with a separate tweet that provided further insight into exactly what happened. He wrote that he "had a small heart attack," but was "going to be ok," thanking Rosa Estrada, as well as his doctors. Odenkirk then explained that the doctors were able to address his blockage without having to perform surgery, something for which he was also thankful. He also expressed his gratitude for the support he has received from AMC and Sony, the producers of "Better Call Saul," calling it "next-level." Finally, he informed his fans that he was going to "take a beat to recover," but promised that he will "be back soon."
Here's wishing Bob Odenkirk a swift and easy recovery.