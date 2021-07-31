Bob Odenkirk Just Addressed His Hospitalization. Here's What He Said

Bob Odenkirk, the comedian who is best known for his work as Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad" and its spinoff, "Better Call Saul," had a scary moment on the set of the latter on July 27. According to TMZ, the actor was shooting a scene in New Mexico at night when he collapsed and had to be transported to a nearby hospital in Albuquerque for treatment. A second TMZ report indicated that Odenkirk was "touch-and-go for the last day," but he has since improved, as he has regained consciousness and is "now lucid." Sources also reportedly told the outlet that Odenkirk suffered a "heart-related incident," though he is now stable and seems to be on his way to recovery.

People have been speaking out, offering their thoughts and prayers to the comedian, including his "Breaking Bad" co-star Bryan Cranston, who wrote in an Instagram post about the call he received and asked fans to send "positive thoughts" Odenkirk's way. Odenkirk's rep told TMZ that the actor and his family are thankful for the "incredible doctors and nurses" that looked after him, as well as those "cast, crew and producers" from "Better Call Saul" who helped out.

That's not the only thing Odenkirk has spoken out about regarding his hospitalization, however. Keep reading to learn more about what he said.