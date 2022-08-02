Rapper Mystikal Is Facing Charges For Several Disturbing Alleged Crimes

Mystikal — the rapper behind hits like "Danger" and "Shake Ya Ass" — is back in the spotlight for a disturbing reason. The New Orleans-based hip hop artist, who's real name is Michael Tyler, has been arrested in Louisiana on several charges, according to CNN. The allegations include first-degree rape, robbery, and domestic abuse battery.

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that Tyler has been arrested on charges of this kind. In 2002, the rapper was charged with aggravated rape and extortion, according to MTV News. He ultimately got the charges knocked down to sexual battery, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Then, in 2016, Mystikal was accused of sexual assault again. He was charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, but the charges were ultimately dropped, according to the Associated Press. In 2021, he told the AP that he was no longer going to put himself "in situations where things like this can happen." He said, "I'm too old for that."

Be that as it may, Mystikal has once again been put behind bars for sexual assault allegations.