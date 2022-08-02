Ansel Elgort's Vacation Behavior Is Raising Questions About His Girlfriend Violetta

Ansel Elgort's relationship with girlfriend Violetta Komyshan dates back to their time at LaGuardia High School together in New York. "I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something," Komyshan recalled to Cosmopolitan in 2017 when reflecting on her first day meeting the "Baby Driver" actor and how there was an instant attraction. A couple years after dating, the couple reportedly called it quits in 2014 due to Elgort's hectic work schedule, per Us Weekly. The breakup did not last, and by 2015, the high school sweethearts were back together.

Throughout the years, the couple often attended events together, but in early 2021 rumors once again surfaced that they were on the outs. Those rumors came after Komyshan apparently deleted several Instagram posts that featured Elgort, Us Weekly noted. Amid the break up whispers, the dancer accompanied her boyfriend to the premiere of "West Side Story" in November 2021, per Page Six.

The official status of the "Divergent" actor and his high school girlfriend had remained in question ever since his eyebrow-raising comments in 2019. "I think we've been pretty clear that I want to feel free to fall in love with people and that [option] should be open, but sexually it can be closed off," Elgort told The Times (via Yahoo!) at the time. Recent photos suggest Elgort may have gotten his wish for new love.