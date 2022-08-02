Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Tragic Accident At His Concert

Kenny Chesney is on his world tour, and the 54-year-old country singer is more popular than ever. The StarTribune reported the Top 20 Global Concert Tours for the week of August 1, ranking Chesney as the No. 4 artist in the world for weekly box office gross by city. The country singer earned $3,017,314 per city, per the report.

With that said, however, many singers focusing on concert goers' experiences, with notable names making efforts to prioritize fan safety after the mass casualties at Travis Scott's AstroWorld Festival last year. According to The Guardian, 10 people died at the AstroWorld event, with 325 people treated for injuries.

In its aftermath, Adele stopped her London concert four times at the BST Hyde Park Festival in July because of fan safety, according to People. One concert-goer praised Adele for her attention to fan safety and tweeted, "Just wanna say mad respect to Adele for stopping the show and making a scene when she thought someone was in trouble and needed help from security. That was a crowd of 65,000+, and she still did it. it really is that easy." The outlet reported that Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, and Pharrell Williams have also stopped performances to check on fans.

But sometimes fans have accidents after a concert or outside the concert venue. The Daily Mail reported a man in Philadelphia fell 40 feet and died at The Weeknd's concert in July. The man fell over an escalator rail while watching the artist at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field.

After a similarly tragic accident following his Denver concert July 30, Chesney has spoken out.