Chris Brown Is Sounding Off On His Over-The-Top Meet And Greet Photos

Chris Brown is currently performing across the United States on his "One of Them Ones" tour, and social media users have had a lot to say about his meet and greets. According to Complex, the VIP package — which includes a photo opportunity with Brown — is rumored to cost $1,000, and this price angered social media users who believed it should be cheaper. The response was so overwhelming that Yung Bleu, who is a guest on Brown's tour, defended the rapper on Twitter and said, "1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain't bad" in response to a fan's complaint.

The price of Brown's meet and greet package is not the only thing that's causing social media to react harshly. The poses that he's doing with his fans have also caused some heavy backlash online. One Twitter user even wrote, "People actually paying for the Chris Brown m&g... i pray u love [yourselves] one day."

Being the center of controversy isn't something new for the rapper, but his fans definitely have his back. One tweeted, "I think the money was worth it with Chris brown M&G pics. He gave every fan [their] own special moment with him." And although his fans don't seem to be complaining, Brown finally broke his silence on the matter and shut down the haters.