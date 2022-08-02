Chris Brown Is Sounding Off On His Over-The-Top Meet And Greet Photos
Chris Brown is currently performing across the United States on his "One of Them Ones" tour, and social media users have had a lot to say about his meet and greets. According to Complex, the VIP package — which includes a photo opportunity with Brown — is rumored to cost $1,000, and this price angered social media users who believed it should be cheaper. The response was so overwhelming that Yung Bleu, who is a guest on Brown's tour, defended the rapper on Twitter and said, "1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain't bad" in response to a fan's complaint.
The price of Brown's meet and greet package is not the only thing that's causing social media to react harshly. The poses that he's doing with his fans have also caused some heavy backlash online. One Twitter user even wrote, "People actually paying for the Chris Brown m&g... i pray u love [yourselves] one day."
Being the center of controversy isn't something new for the rapper, but his fans definitely have his back. One tweeted, "I think the money was worth it with Chris brown M&G pics. He gave every fan [their] own special moment with him." And although his fans don't seem to be complaining, Brown finally broke his silence on the matter and shut down the haters.
Chris Brown defends his meet and greet experience online
Chris Brown — who has faced a litany of legal problems — took to his Instagram Story to defend his meet and greet experience and respond to the backlash he's been receiving online (via Page Six). He revealed that he hasn't done an on-tour VIP package in seven years and said he has "the coolest fans on the planet." After calling out artists who won't even make eye contact with their supporters, he seemed to indirectly defend his scandalous meet and greet poses.
"I only exist because these fans saw something in me I never thought was possible...so Ima go all out for my fans!" Brown concluded his IG story.
Shane Martin, an employee at the Xfinity Theater, defended the rapper on Instagram after operating his meet and greet in Connecticut and witnessing the experience firsthand. "Never have I ever seen an artist interact with the fans the way that Chris Brown did," Martin said. "Chris Brown shook everyone's hand, gave multiple hugs, signed multiple things, and took lots of very entertaining pictures with each person!" Despite all of the criticism online, fans of the rapper are still desperate to purchase his VIP package, which now appears to be sold-out in all cities.