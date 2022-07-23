Chris Brown's Latest Money Grab Has Fans In Disbelief

No matter how difficult he makes it, Chris Brown remains a fan-favorite. Brown's legal troubles date back years, starting with his bloody assault on Rihanna in 2009. "I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her," Brown admitted in his 2017 documentary, "Welcome to My Life" (via Page Six).

"I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, 'F**k, why the hell did I hit her?'" Brown said Rihanna made him even angrier after she "spit blood" at him. The photos of the beatdown were shocking, and it seemed like the assault would spell the end of Brown's music career. But we all know now that wasn't the case. Per People, he pled out, avoided jail, and was back in the studio in no time.

He has since faced numerous accusations of sexual and physical assault, and in 2022, news emerged of yet more disturbing allegations against Brown. According to BBC News, a woman is suing the singer for $20 million, claiming he drugged and raped her. The alleged sexual assault is claimed to have occurred at a yacht party hosted by Brown's buddy, music mogul Diddy. However, Brown is like the Teflon Don of rap; sure enough, he always bounces straight back, bigger and more successful than ever. He's currently touring globally to promote his album "Breezy," and it's been raking in the Benjamins. So, it's little surprise that Chris Brown's latest money grab has fans in disbelief.