Leona Lewis Shares Her Most Exciting Family Update Yet

It seems Leona Lewis has a lot to be "Happy" about these days!

Back in March this year, the "Bleeding Love" hitmaker took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she and her husband, Dennis Jauch, were expecting their first child. Not only that, but Lewis also informed fans that she would be giving birth in the summer. In the upload, the singer shared a snapshot of herself wearing a tight-fitted black dress that showed off her growing bump. Flashing a bright, radiant smile directly at the camera, it was evident that Lewis was glowing and relieved to share the news with everyone. Jauch posted the same pic on his Instagram page, writing, "Biggest gift I could've asked for coming this Summer. You're one hot a** Mama @leonalewis." Throughout the past few months, Lewis has continued to update her followers through her pregnancy journey. On June 23, the "X Factor" winner reminisced over her first-ever pregnancy shoot and admitted there are "many emotional, physical, personal and professional changes to embrace" when having a baby, mentioning "it's not long now" until she gives birth.

Less than two months later, Lewis welcomed her first child and gave fans a first glimpse of her newborn.