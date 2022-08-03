Jane Fonda Reveals True Feelings About Her Plastic Surgery History

Few actors carry the gravitas that Jane Fonda does. The Academy Award-winning thespian has a family line of Hollywood royalty. Yet, she also noted in her memoirs that her childhood would later affect certain decisions she made. Per Elle Canada, she blamed herself for her mother's suicide for many years, and in a 2018 interview with The Guardian, she revealed her early trauma came with a price.

The "Grace and Frankie star" shared with The Guardian that her plastic surgery may have been linked to the abuse she faced as a child. Fonda revealed that when she saw a "woman who has made herself into a mask, I always think to myself... I wonder, I wonder." She told the outlet that she was 62 when she finally took ownership of her own body. It's little wonder that in July, the octagenarian vehemently told Yahoo! Life for their "Unapologetically" series, "The issue of women being able to control their bodies — it's about power. It's the ultimate power."

Although Fonda was talking about the recently overturned Roe v. Wade case, the sentiment remains. She added, "I'm becoming whole. I think that's all that we can do." Part of her becoming her best self meant Fonda has faced her past and the decisions she made to get her where she is today. As such, Fonda recently spoke about her history of plastic surgery.