Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald Gives Sad Update On Her IVF Journey

Mary Fitzgerald didn't get the good news she was expecting. The "Selling Sunset" star has been trying to have a baby with her husband Romain Bonnet for a while now. According to Women's Health, the couple first met back in 2017 while Bonnet was on work trip visiting Los Angeles. "Romain flew out to look at some homes in the area and I was his agent," Fitzgerald said during an interview with the outlet. "We hit it off from there." Shortly after, the pair secretly married in March 2018 at the Ventura Courthouse, per TMZ.

Throughout their marriage, the real-estate agent has been very open about her plans to have a child and even discussed some of the struggles she's face along the way as a result of her age. "We're going to freeze the embryos ... so that we can [have them] when the time's right," Fitzgerald told Life & Style. The television personality explained that her fertility was high a year and a half ago, but as she gets older that unfortunately decreases. "It does go down every year when you turn 40, so it's something we are definitely going to prioritize, just in case."

However, while it wasn't something Fitzgerald was in a rush to do at the time, she is now learning how grueling the process is and even has a devastating update for her fans.