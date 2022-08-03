Actor Edie McClurg's Conservator Alleges She Is Victim Of Tragic Elder Abuse

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the man who has been living with Edie McClurg is named Michael Ramos. Allegedly, Ramos has attempted to move McClurg out of state and marry her. What's more, the documents also allege that Ramos sexually assaulted McClurg's caregiver, who fears he may have sexually assaulted McClurg as well. The conservatorship is run by Angelique Cabral, according to The Wrap, who is the daughter of McClurg's cousin. The documents say that Cabral is "highly concerned" about Ramos' presence in her charge's life. A judge previously prevented Ramos from marrying McClurg, but allowed him to stay in her home for "companionship."

The good news — such as it is — is that the judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Ramos and ordered him to move out of McClurg's home and never return, according to TMZ.

Back in 2016, McClurg told the Chicago Tribune how "very lucky" she felt to be able to work with director John Hughes on so many movies. "But I'm not sure I really understood, at the time, just how wonderful the films would turn out to be," she said. "And it was just one after another after another. I was so pleased to be a part of it."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).