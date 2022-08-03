Actor Edie McClurg's Conservator Alleges She Is Victim Of Tragic Elder Abuse
If there is one good thing that came of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship, it's that the public has a greater awareness of conservatorships and the possibility of abuse in general. Unfortunately, there's another sad conservatorship story in the news now. The conservator for Edie McClurg — most famous for playing Principal Rooney's daffy assistant in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" — has alleged that the actor has been the victim of elder abuse.
McClurg's family requested she be placed under the conservatorship in 2019, TMZ reported. The family feared McClurg, who has dementia, was being taken advantage of by a male friend who'd been living with the actor for years. Allegedly, the guy had been verbally abusive to McClurg and was trying to compel her to sign documents making changes to her estate planning. The dementia made McClurg especially vulnerable to this quote-unquote friend's bad influence, according to her family.
Sadly, it looks like McClurg's home situation has taken an even darker turn.
Edie McClurg's conservator fears she may have been assaulted
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the man who has been living with Edie McClurg is named Michael Ramos. Allegedly, Ramos has attempted to move McClurg out of state and marry her. What's more, the documents also allege that Ramos sexually assaulted McClurg's caregiver, who fears he may have sexually assaulted McClurg as well. The conservatorship is run by Angelique Cabral, according to The Wrap, who is the daughter of McClurg's cousin. The documents say that Cabral is "highly concerned" about Ramos' presence in her charge's life. A judge previously prevented Ramos from marrying McClurg, but allowed him to stay in her home for "companionship."
The good news — such as it is — is that the judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Ramos and ordered him to move out of McClurg's home and never return, according to TMZ.
Back in 2016, McClurg told the Chicago Tribune how "very lucky" she felt to be able to work with director John Hughes on so many movies. "But I'm not sure I really understood, at the time, just how wonderful the films would turn out to be," she said. "And it was just one after another after another. I was so pleased to be a part of it."
