The Tragic Death Of Nicki Minaj's Father Robert Reaches A Legal Conclusion

The tragic story of Nicki Minaj's father, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in February 2021, was never going to have a happy ending. However, it has come to its legal conclusion with the sentencing of the driver charged with hitting and killing Robert Maraj, who was out walking on Long Island that day.

The driver, Charles Polevich, admitted to hitting Maraj with his car when he pleaded guilty in May 2022, according to the Associated Press. Polevich would flee the scene after the accident without calling 911. Afterward, officials noted he parked the car in his garage and covered it up. For his attempts at hiding the vehicle, Polevich also pleaded guilty to evidence tampering. The judge at the time said Polevich would get his license suspended and would have to do community service, but he also promised that the hit-and-run driver would spend "no more than one year in jail."

Now that the official sentencing has been handed down, it looks like the judge was true to his word — to the disappointment of both Minaj's fans and family.