Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Her Father's Death

Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj died in a hit-and-run accident in February on Long Island, according to Page Six. He was struck at approximately 6 pm during a walk in Mineola, but the driver disappeared before witnesses could figure out who was driving. Maraj was first listed in critical condition but later reportedly died from his injuries, per the outlet.

Minaj's mother Carol Maraj reportedly filed a $150 million civil suit in March "against the driver in the Supreme Court of the State of New York by Ben Crump Law," according to USA Today. Crump's statement read: "After striking Maraj, (Charles) Polevich left the accident scene and did not call for emergency services or render aid to Maraj. He was not only irresponsible and negligent, but more concerned about running away and hiding than seeking help."

"Polevich's behavior was criminal, cowardly, and immoral," Crump continued. "We will hold him responsible for his reckless actions that led to Robert Maraj's death!"

Despite the national attention the death and subsequent court case got, Nicki has remained mum about the situation. Until now. Here's what Nicki Minaj just said about her father's death.