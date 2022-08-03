Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Have Big News To Share About Their Family

Since 2013, cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and music superstar John Legend have remained open books regarding their marriage, sex life, and parental duties. In September 2020, Teigen and Legend revealed to fans they lost their third child, Jack, after facing pregnancy complications. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the couple said in a statement on Instagram.

Weeks after their devastating loss, Teigen opened up about the traumatic moment in an essay with Medium. "I'm not sure I'll ever forget the experience," she wrote. "My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes..." Over the last year, the couple have healed from their loss through emotional tributes and a memorial service held in 2021.

But after nearly two years since Jack's passing, the couple are expecting another child, announcing the news in a heartwarming post.