Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Have Big News To Share About Their Family
Since 2013, cookbook author Chrissy Teigen and music superstar John Legend have remained open books regarding their marriage, sex life, and parental duties. In September 2020, Teigen and Legend revealed to fans they lost their third child, Jack, after facing pregnancy complications. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the couple said in a statement on Instagram.
Weeks after their devastating loss, Teigen opened up about the traumatic moment in an essay with Medium. "I'm not sure I'll ever forget the experience," she wrote. "My mom, John and I each held him and said our own private goodbyes..." Over the last year, the couple have healed from their loss through emotional tributes and a memorial service held in 2021.
But after nearly two years since Jack's passing, the couple are expecting another child, announcing the news in a heartwarming post.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting
On August 3, Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram and revealed that she and husband John Legend are expecting another child. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote.
The "Lip Sync Battle" host went on to say that she felt nervous about sharing the news. "Every appointment, I've said to myself, 'ok, if it's healthy today, I'll announce,' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm too nervous still," she explained. Fortunately, Teigen added that her nerves have been replaced with excitement and hope for the future. The model's heartwarming post was met with support from an array of her industry peers including Bravo's Andy Cohen and actor Lily James. "Yay!! I'm so, so happy for you guys, love," Tan France of "Queer Eye" also chimed in.
The news of Teigen's pregnancy comes a few months after she confirmed that she was undergoing another round of IVF. "I post about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I'm balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can," she said, per ET. Congratulations are in order for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend!