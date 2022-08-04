Will Emily Ratajkowski Reconcile With Sebastian Bear-McClard After Cheating Rumors?

In 2018, model Emily Ratajkowski married movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. Ratajkowski and McClard share a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear, also known as Sly. In an Access Hollywood interview, the model gushed, "This is my favorite thing to talk about," referring to her son. She also frequently shares photos of him on Instagram. Though Ratajkowski has been open about her experiences with motherhood, she's elected to keep some important details about her crumbling marriage private.

In July, rumors about the couple's split circulated when Ratajkowski was pictured without her wedding ring, per Independent. An insider confirmed Ratajkowski's unfortunate romance rumors to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "They had been having issues as a couple for a bit. Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."

People began to wonder what went on between the two behind closed doors. What exactly led to Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard's breakup?