Will Emily Ratajkowski Reconcile With Sebastian Bear-McClard After Cheating Rumors?
In 2018, model Emily Ratajkowski married movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. Ratajkowski and McClard share a son named Sylvester Apollo Bear, also known as Sly. In an Access Hollywood interview, the model gushed, "This is my favorite thing to talk about," referring to her son. She also frequently shares photos of him on Instagram. Though Ratajkowski has been open about her experiences with motherhood, she's elected to keep some important details about her crumbling marriage private.
In July, rumors about the couple's split circulated when Ratajkowski was pictured without her wedding ring, per Independent. An insider confirmed Ratajkowski's unfortunate romance rumors to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "They had been having issues as a couple for a bit. Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."
People began to wonder what went on between the two behind closed doors. What exactly led to Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard's breakup?
Emily Ratajkowski liked multiple tweets about Sebastian Bear-McClard
In July, a source told Page Six that Sebastian Bear-McClard had cheated on Emily Ratajkowski. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog," the insider claimed. This week, in another Page Six report, an insider close to Ratajkowski said, "Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance. That's not going to happen because she did her own digging and discovered even more s**t he did behind her back."
While we don't know the details of these cheating claims, it appears that Ratajkowski isn't ready to reconcile with her husband. According to BuzzFeed, the Inamorata founder recently liked multiple tweets about Bear-McClard's rumored infidelity. One user tweeted, "can't believe that little b***h cheated on emrata." Another person wrote, "Girls how are we celebrating Emrata's divorce." One can assume that Ratajkowski is fed up with McClard, since she liked another tweet that said, "emrata finally free from that man just proves that god is actually very real."
Though Ratajkowski hasn't addressed these cheating rumors in a public statement, it's safe to say she probably won't be giving her husband a second chance anytime soon.