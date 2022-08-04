Ne-Yo's Wife Confirms What We Suspected About The Future Of Her Marriage

Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, tied the knot in 2016, but the married life hasn't been easy for them. The R&B singer opened up to Billboard in July about how he and his wife were very close to a divorce during the pandemic, but eventually reconciled. But now, the wife of the "Miss Independent" singer is claiming her husband has been cheating on her for the eight years they've been together.

"8 years of lies and deception," Smith posted on Instagram (via The Los Angeles Times). "8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband who sell their bodies to him unprotected. To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane." At the end of the statement, she made it perfectly clear that she's done with the singer, saying, "I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern."

Ne-Yo responded to the allegations in a tweet, asking people for privacy as they deal with the recent drama, saying, "Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time." It seems that Smith has made up her mind, though.