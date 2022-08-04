Christina Ricci Details The Eye-Opening Conversation She Had With Johnny Depp As A Child

Christina Ricci and Johnny Depp have been in each other's lives for more than three decades now. As actors, Ricci and Depp collaborated on several occasions, with the first hailing all the way back to 1998 when they worked together on Terry Gilliam's "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." Shot in 1997, then-17-year-old Ricci had only a small part, but reconnected with Depp just a year later to film Tim Burton's gothic horror "Sleepy Hollow."

This time around, Ricci shared the lead with Depp, allowing the actors to deepen their bond. Shortly after, Ricci landed her third feature with Depp. Sally Potter's "The Man Who Cried" also marked the first time the old friends had to engage in love scenes, an experienced she described as "weird" during a 2012 appearance at "The Jonathan Ross Show" (via Metro).

Actors are trained to put their personal lives aside when it comes to developing chemistry on-screen. But Ricci had a pretty good reason to feel awkward about getting intimate with Depp. Ricci was just 9 years old when she first met the star, who was then in his mid-20s, Depp told The Guardian. While the two first worked together in 1997, they'd met on the set of Ricci's very first project "Mermaids," the 1990 comedy-drama featuring Cher and Winona Ryder. As Ryder was Depp's girlfriend at the time, he would pop up often to visit her on location. During that time, Ricci learned a meaningful lesson from Depp.