Aaron Rodgers Gives Rare Update On Relationship With Estranged Family

The world first found out about Aaron Rodgers' longtime estrangement from his family in a stunning fashion — an episode of "The Bachelorette." His brother, Jordan Rodgers, shared on a 2016 episode of the show that he and Aaron had a nonexistent relationship. "It's just the way he's chosen to do life," Jordan said (via ET). He also added that, unlike Aaron, he has chosen "to stay close" with his family, including their oldest brother, Luke.

With sources revealing to ET that year the estrangement has been "painful for the family," the situation allegedly worsened during Rodgers' 2014-2017 relationship with actor Olivia Munn, per Us Weekly. Reportedly, Aaron's fam didn't trust Munn and tried to warn him after they began dating. According to an Us insider, they thought Munn "wasn't with him for the right reasons." Infuriating Aaron, this caused him to "[choose] Olivia over his family." The source also emphasized that Aaron was the one deciding his fate with his family, and "not the reverse."

Given that Aaron appeared to have been snubbed in his nephew's June birth announcement, the Rodgers family feud rages on. Meanwhile, the notoriously private 10-time Pro Bowler has opened up about their prospects of reconciliation.