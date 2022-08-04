Aaron Rodgers Gives Rare Update On Relationship With Estranged Family
The world first found out about Aaron Rodgers' longtime estrangement from his family in a stunning fashion — an episode of "The Bachelorette." His brother, Jordan Rodgers, shared on a 2016 episode of the show that he and Aaron had a nonexistent relationship. "It's just the way he's chosen to do life," Jordan said (via ET). He also added that, unlike Aaron, he has chosen "to stay close" with his family, including their oldest brother, Luke.
With sources revealing to ET that year the estrangement has been "painful for the family," the situation allegedly worsened during Rodgers' 2014-2017 relationship with actor Olivia Munn, per Us Weekly. Reportedly, Aaron's fam didn't trust Munn and tried to warn him after they began dating. According to an Us insider, they thought Munn "wasn't with him for the right reasons." Infuriating Aaron, this caused him to "[choose] Olivia over his family." The source also emphasized that Aaron was the one deciding his fate with his family, and "not the reverse."
Given that Aaron appeared to have been snubbed in his nephew's June birth announcement, the Rodgers family feud rages on. Meanwhile, the notoriously private 10-time Pro Bowler has opened up about their prospects of reconciliation.
Aaron Rodgers believes in an eventual 'reconciliation'
Expressing "deep gratitude and love" for his upbringing, Aaron Rodgers was surprisingly optimistic describing his family situation on an August 3 episode of the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," (via Us Weekly). Heaping praise upon his dad for the sacrifices made to give him his athletic opportunities, Aaron explained, "The fact that he was willing to take a chance and go through the poverty that we experienced to make a better life for his kids ... My age, he went back to chiropractic college trying to give us a better life — I have deep, deep gratitude for that."
Due to this and "lessons" learned from various familial experiences, Rodgers shared that he doesn't see their estrangement as a "glass half-empty" situation. Affirming that he has "no bitterness in my heart," the multi-time NFL MVP also expressed a belief in "healing" and "the possibility of reconciliation at some point." As Aaron himself said on the podcast, "Who knows ... when the time is going to come," seeing as how he was a no-show at brother Jordan's May wedding, per Us Weekly.
If Aaron's comments about reconciliation seem somewhat oblique, it's possibly because a very intimate matter — faith — is at the core of his family feud. During a 2020 appearance on ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick's "Pretty Intense" podcast, the quarterback questioned his Christianity, which an insider described to People as "a slap in the face" to his family. "They were dismayed," the source shared at the time.