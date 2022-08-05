Siesta Key's Kelsey Owens Blasts Show After Unexpected Firing

MTV's reality television show "Siesta Key" has gone through all of the drama, including a best frenemies bond between Kelsey Owens and Juliette Porter. According to Page Six, a feud sparked between the two on the show after Owens made a comment about Porter's then-boyfriend. Porter had enough, and she slapped Owens across the face, leaving her with a bloody lip. Although the ladies apologized to each other later on, Porter mentioned that there's still some bad blood.

"There's not really much of a friendship now," she told Hollywood Life in March. "I see her and we say hi ... But it's always awkward when I see her. I literally never feel comfortable. There's always tension. I feel like every time I'm with her she just looks miserable."

In July, Owens announced that she was going to Miami to bond with the women of the cast, per Screen Rant. Porter didn't attend the get-together. At the time, the producers of "Siesta Key" already told Owens that they wouldn't need her on the show until later in Season 5, but she didn't know this would ultimately lead to a departure.