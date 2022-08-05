Garcelle Beauvais Opens Up About Making Bill Cosby Revelation In Her Memoir

Even after Bill Cosby's controversial release from prison in June 2021, the disgraced star was still fighting legal battles over past sexual assault claims. In June, a woman named Judy Huth was awarded $500,000 in damages, per Variety, after a jury found Cosby guilty of assault when she was a minor.

So it's no surprise that other celebrities are still airing out Cosby's dirty laundry. In her April memoir, "Love Me As I Am," the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Garcelle Beauvais details a frightening encounter she had with Cosby as a young, fresh-faced model. As she recalled to Andy Cohen in a June SiriusXM radio interview, Cosby had contacted her agency, asking for her phone number. Seeing him then as "everybody's dad" and "bigger than life," Beauvais agreed to give it to him. After landing a role on a 1986 episode of "The Cosby Show," Beauvais claims the TV icon invited her to his house to talk about her "career" and "go over a scene together." Things got dicey when Cosby allegedly offered Beauvais a drink. As she said on the "Bevelations" SiriusXM show in May, "There was something eerie about not knowing if there's anybody else in the house ... and I wasn't a drinker." Listening to her inner voice, Beauvais quickly exited the scene at that point.

While most would imaginably sympathize with Beauvais' account of her Cosby experience, the Bravo star recently admitted she had her reservations about sharing it at all.