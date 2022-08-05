Why Willow Smith Wasn't Fazed By Father Will's Oscars Slap Controversy

Willow Smith wasn't that phased by her dad, Will Smith, slapping Chris Rock. According to her interview with Billboard, it didn't "rock me as much as my own internal demons." How can that be, you ask? Willow said it's because her dad is her dad. Or something.

"I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness," she said in the interview. "Because of the position that we're in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn't conducive to being honest." Sure, okay.

Willow's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, finally addressed the slap in June. On her show "Red Table Talk," she said, "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile." So far, that leaves Jaden Smith as the only one of the foursome not to speak out about the incident since tweeting in support of his father on Oscar night, "And That's How We Do It." We're all waiting patiently, Jaden.