Will Smith Makes Bold Claim About Jada In Controversial Apology Video

Instead of doing a sit-down interview on television, Will Smith decided to open up to the world in an online video apology four months after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. In the video, posted to platforms like Instagram and YouTube, Smith answered the question, "After Jada rolled her eyes, did she tell you to do something?" In response to the question, Smith said, "No! "It's like, you know, I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris." He continued, "Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry, babe." He then apologized to his family and children for the pain the situation and his actions have caused them.

Smith also revealed that he has reached out to Rock to apologize one-on-one, but that the comedian is not ready to speak with him yet. At one of his comedy shows in April, Rock explained that he would not speak about the Will Smith situation until he got paid, per the Desert Sun. However, he did joke, "Life is good. I got my hearing back."

Despite the drama, it appears that the comedian is moving on from the situation. Fans will have to stay tuned to hear if the two stars ever decide to talk things out.