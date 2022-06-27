Will Smith's First Award After Oscars Slap Has Twitter Conflicted

Will Smith was in the middle of some serious controversy after slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars. It was quickly nicknamed and referenced as "the slap heard across the world" by media platforms, such as ESPN, and fans on social media. Rock poked fun at Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, for having a shaved head and said he looked forward to seeing her in "G.I. Jane 2," according to NPR. Jada suffers from alopecia, which causes her to experience hair loss, and this comment clearly angered Will as a result. Later that night, he won his first Oscar for best actor in a leading role in "King Richard" for his role as Richard Williams.

Will issued an apology statement to the academy following his violent actions on social media, saying, "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable." He continued, "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally." He also apologized to Rock in the statement. However, Rock's mother revealed in late April that the two had not spoken since the incident, per Newsweek.

Will was later banned from the Oscars and any events hosted by the Academy for 10 years, according to BBC. However, he was just awarded his first award since the slap heard around the world and Twitter users have a lot to say about it.