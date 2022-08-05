Elon Musk Reveals Hanging With Joe Rogan Had Some Unexpected Consequences

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan have certainly been chummy over the years. The popular podcaster and UFC commentator was one of Musk's most vocal proponents when his $44 billion buyout of Twitter got announced in April (of course, we have learned since that Musk's Twitter buyout is now less likely). Calling Musk "a movie star cut type of a superhero" on an April 26 episode of his "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, per the New York Post, praising the mogul for supposedly keeping democratic principles alive.

Meanwhile, to date, Musk has made three appearances on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. His first appearance in September 2018 remains the channel's most watched episode on YouTube, garnering 54 million total viewers. His second came in May 2020 and his third in February 2021, with Musk regaling Rogan with a tale of cringey on-stage mishap for Tesla.

Not only does Musk share headline-worthy anecdotes when chatting with Rogan, but he also makes them, too. Case in point: It turns out their casual 2018 hang landed Musk in some hot legal waters.