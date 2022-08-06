James Franco Is Already Getting Backlash For His New Movie Role

James Franco is dusting off his acting chops in a bid to return to the big screen four years after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct largely derailed his career.

According to Deadline, as part of his return to acting, the Oscar nominee is set to play Fidel Castro in the upcoming indie film, "Alina of Cuba," based upon the real-life story of Alina Fernandez, daughter of the Cuban revolutionary. The actor — whose marred reputation has kept him from starring in mainstream roles — has quietly worked to mount a comeback and recently landed roles in the post-World War II drama "Me, You," and the action thriller "Mace," per IMDb.

Franco's return to acting hasn't gone off without a hitch. The decision to cast the former heartthrob as the Cuban leader in Miguel Bardem's upcoming biopic has been met with widespread condemnation on social media, and surprisingly, it has little to do with the allegations that threatened to sink his career.