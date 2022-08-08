Shania Twain Absolutely Stuns In Her Homecoming Concert

If there is one thing Shania Twain does extremely well, it's impressing fans with her fashion choices.

Throughout her decades-long music career, Twain has served look after look. In her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, the "When" hitmaker wowed in a leopard-print ensemble that remains an iconic costume to this day. So iconic, in fact, that fellow singer Halsey paid homage to the ensemble for her 2020 "You Should Be Sad" video. After Halsey shared a tweet explaining that Twain is one of her "bada** idols," Twain responded, "Oh yes! Love it!! Flattered to be one of your bada** idols @halsey." When discussing such fashion moments with Vogue in 2020, Twain admitted she "latched" onto the leopard print and made it a trademark of hers. By the time the late '90s hit, however, Twain gravitated toward another glamorous style. At the 1999 Grammy Awards Twain sported a white bedazzled turtleneck dress that fell to the floor and featured a mini train. "This is where I really started to get excited about being shiny and glitzy," she said about the look. "Country music artists when I was a kid were always really glitzy and shiny. I always thought I wanted to be more sober with my style, but oh, no, once I got into sequins, that was it."

With a career still in demand, Twain continues to wow audiences with her music and her fashion sense. And after a recent performance in Canada, it appears she still has it going on!