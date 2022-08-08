Shania Twain Absolutely Stuns In Her Homecoming Concert
If there is one thing Shania Twain does extremely well, it's impressing fans with her fashion choices.
Throughout her decades-long music career, Twain has served look after look. In her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video, the "When" hitmaker wowed in a leopard-print ensemble that remains an iconic costume to this day. So iconic, in fact, that fellow singer Halsey paid homage to the ensemble for her 2020 "You Should Be Sad" video. After Halsey shared a tweet explaining that Twain is one of her "bada** idols," Twain responded, "Oh yes! Love it!! Flattered to be one of your bada** idols @halsey." When discussing such fashion moments with Vogue in 2020, Twain admitted she "latched" onto the leopard print and made it a trademark of hers. By the time the late '90s hit, however, Twain gravitated toward another glamorous style. At the 1999 Grammy Awards Twain sported a white bedazzled turtleneck dress that fell to the floor and featured a mini train. "This is where I really started to get excited about being shiny and glitzy," she said about the look. "Country music artists when I was a kid were always really glitzy and shiny. I always thought I wanted to be more sober with my style, but oh, no, once I got into sequins, that was it."
With a career still in demand, Twain continues to wow audiences with her music and her fashion sense. And after a recent performance in Canada, it appears she still has it going on!
Shania Twain dazzles with her fashion
Shania Twain's career might have started more than 30 years ago, but that doesn't mean she's on her way out. As reported by the Daily Mail, the "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" hitmaker proved that she's booked and busy as she headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival on August 7 at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in her hometown of Ontario. In addition to performing her biggest hits, Twain also made an effort with her outfit.
As seen in the snapshot above, the Grammy award-winner stunned in a short, salmon dress, which featured long, loose-fitting sleeves and a colorful pattern all over. The open-cut garment showed off her eye-catching bedazzled bra and her necklace that consisted of a large lion's head. Twain completed her look with glittery shoes, while sporting her brunette locks down.
As noted by the Daily Mail, fellow Canadian singer Avril Lavigne was amongst the thousands of people in the crowd. In a 2022 cover story interview with Alternative Press, the "My Happy Ending" hitmaker opened up about how Twain helped inspire her own career. "I met Shania Twain when I was 14. This is before I had a record deal or anything," Lavigne said. "I got to sing onstage with her at this sold-out arena in Ottawa, in Canada. She gave me an opportunity to get up on stage as a young kid, and that definitely helped me in my career."