Vince Gill Gives Emotional Tribute To Wife Amy Grant After Her Serious Accident

Vince Gill teamed up with his and Amy Grant's daughter, Corinna, for a very special performance. A week after Gill's bike accident on August 5, Gill brought Corinna up on stage at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and explained that they'd be performing a very special song in honor of his love while she continued to recover. That song? The touching "When My Amy Prays," which he wrote for her. Gill explained he hadn't performed the song at his recent concerts, but shared, "I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her." Corinna showed off her stunning voice as she performed the track for the crowd, even changing the lyrics to sing, "when my mama prays." So sweet!

Video of the touching moment was posted to Grant's Facebook page one day after the performance, as more details about the harrowing ordeal Grant had been through were revealed. The post confirmed Grant had actually been unconscious for around 10 minutes in the wake of the bike incident, though Gill explained to the Music City crowd that she was thankfully now recovering well.

The update came a few days after Grant thanked fans for their prayers and well wishes in another Facebook post. In a statement shared on July 28, Grant's team shared that she was recuperating and encouraged fans to always wear a helmet.