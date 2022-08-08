Jewel Reveals How She's Doing After Scary Tour Bus Incident
Grammy award-nominated folk singer Jewel made headlines August 6 when her tour bus caught fire in a hotel parking lot, according to People.
Jewel revealed the dramatic story in a video posted to TikTok the same day. Describing it as a "full bus fire," the singer confirmed that no one was hurt, as it happened on an "off-day," and the fire department was able to extinguish the fire quickly. She added that they were able to save their "vintage guitar and guitar amp." Text in the video also revealed that the bus driver, whom she called a "hero," was the one who saved the vintage gear.
Comments flooded in from fans expressing their warm wishes and gratefulness that everyone was safe, with one fan even revealing that she was the daughter of the bus driver. "He's such a great guy!!!!" Jewel told the user. "The band loves him!" Jewel also told another user the same bus broke down in the middle of the night just a few nights prior.
Jewel responds to frightening bus fire incident
In the aftermath of their tour bus catching fire, Jewel also took to social media to reveal how she was doing after the incident. "Everyone is safe!" she wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. "Thank you to the firefighters and our amazing bus driver for saving the rare vintage gear!"
In addition, in the TikTok video, in which Jewel informed fans of the incident, she closed by stating bluntly, "All's well that ends well, but, how 'bout this bulls**t?!"
Jewel is currently on her "Am Gold Tour," which includes a number of big-name artists, including rock bands Train and Blues Traveler, "The Voice" alumnus Thunderstorm Artis, and singer Will Anderson. Though she did not state exactly where the bus fire took place, it was likely somewhere in rural Colorado, as she proceeded to perform a concert at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado the following day. Although the performance had to be delayed on account of some lightning, Jewel (and her son) ended up taking the stage to sing some tunes in the end, much to the delight of the audience.