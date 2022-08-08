Jewel Reveals How She's Doing After Scary Tour Bus Incident

Grammy award-nominated folk singer Jewel made headlines August 6 when her tour bus caught fire in a hotel parking lot, according to People.

Jewel revealed the dramatic story in a video posted to TikTok the same day. Describing it as a "full bus fire," the singer confirmed that no one was hurt, as it happened on an "off-day," and the fire department was able to extinguish the fire quickly. She added that they were able to save their "vintage guitar and guitar amp." Text in the video also revealed that the bus driver, whom she called a "hero," was the one who saved the vintage gear.

Comments flooded in from fans expressing their warm wishes and gratefulness that everyone was safe, with one fan even revealing that she was the daughter of the bus driver. "He's such a great guy!!!!" Jewel told the user. "The band loves him!" Jewel also told another user the same bus broke down in the middle of the night just a few nights prior.