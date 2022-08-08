Neighbor Shares Update On Woman Who Lost Home In Anne Heche Car Crash

According to a neighbor, Lynne Mishele was fortunately in a different part of the house when Anne Heche's car crashed into it. The neighbor told People that Mishele — and her two dogs and pet tortoise — were lucky to survive without severe injuries, adding that Mishele seemed to be in shock immediately after the incident. "I don't think she got what was going on. She said, 'What happened? What happened?'"

While Mishele was lucky to escape the crash safely, her home and almost all of her belongings were lost. Jennifer and John Durand, who own the home where Mishele lived, have set up a GoFundMe to help her get back on her feet after the crash. "Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items," they wrote. "With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone."

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the LAPD has issued a warrant for Heche's blood to see if she was intoxicated at the time of the crash, as they suspect she was.