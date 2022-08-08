Neighbor Shares Update On Woman Who Lost Home In Anne Heche Car Crash
Actor Anne Heche got into quite the disastrous car accident on August 5, when the car she was driving ran off the road at a high speed and crashed into a person's home in Los Angeles, according to CNN. The car burst into flames and set fire to the house, which apparently took firefighters more than an hour to fully quell. Meanwhile, Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is still being treated for severe burns. An unnamed source told CNN, "She's lucky to be alive." They also noted that the actor's team and family "are still trying to process what led up to the crash."
But while Heche is in recovery after the accident, what happened to the person living in the home Heche's car crash destroyed? A neighbor has provided an update on Lynne Mishele, the tenant who lived in the now burned down house, and how the community is helping her to recover.
Lynne Mishele is lucky to be alive after Anne Heche crash
According to a neighbor, Lynne Mishele was fortunately in a different part of the house when Anne Heche's car crashed into it. The neighbor told People that Mishele — and her two dogs and pet tortoise — were lucky to survive without severe injuries, adding that Mishele seemed to be in shock immediately after the incident. "I don't think she got what was going on. She said, 'What happened? What happened?'"
While Mishele was lucky to escape the crash safely, her home and almost all of her belongings were lost. Jennifer and John Durand, who own the home where Mishele lived, have set up a GoFundMe to help her get back on her feet after the crash. "Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business including her laptop and iPad, all of her clothing and basic necessities, and all household items," they wrote. "With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone."
Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the LAPD has issued a warrant for Heche's blood to see if she was intoxicated at the time of the crash, as they suspect she was.