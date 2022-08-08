Why Fans Think Rita Ora And Taika Waititi Are Already Married

Rita Ora has had her share of controversial moments since being in the spotlight. The singer even ruffled the Kardashian sisters' feathers after hitting and quitting their little bro. Ora and Rob Kardashian's romance lasted a couple of months, and it apparently meant a lot more to him than her. Rob went on a Twitter rampage after they went their separate ways in 2012. Per Us Weekly, he alleged that Ora slept with around "20 dudes while we were together."

Rob questioned how somebody who worked so hard could have the time to sleep with so many other people. Clearly, this was pre-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal days. Meanwhile, Ora admitted to The Times she'd actually forgotten that she'd once dated the reality star sock peddler.

As is usually the way, the Brit had to kiss more than her share of frogs before finally meeting her prince. According to The U.S. Sun, Ora began dating the movie director Taika Waititi in March 2021 after meeting in Sydney, Australia. The couple went from casually dating to supposedly planning a wedding within two years. Even Vanity Fair picked up on the rumors. In June 2022, the outlet reported the couple was "apparently planning to have an intimate ceremony as soon as possible, followed by a splashier party later this summer." Ora remained mum on the subject. However, she told Extra the engagement rumors were "a little cheeky." But hold the front page! Fans think Ora and Waititi are already married.