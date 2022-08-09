Renee Zellweger's Reaction To Aging Isn't What You'd Think
As one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, Renée Zellweger remains a hot topic to the public. In addition to her award-winning roles, Zellweger's image has been a huge discussion point over the years.
After starring in 2010's "My Own Love Song," the "Bridget Jones" star went on hiatus, which lasted six years. In a 2016 interview with British Vogue (via Vanity Fair), Zellweger said she "was fatigued and wasn't taking the time I needed to recover between projects." She added, "I got sick of the sound of my own voice: it was time to go away and grow up a bit." When reemerging back into the spotlight, fans suggested her appearance looked drastically different. After being the talk of the town, Zellweger opened up to People exclusively about her changing looks. "I'm glad folks think I look different! I'm living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I'm thrilled that perhaps it shows," she said before stating she is healthier than ever. After fans continued to speculate that Zellwegger went under the knife, she told HuffPost in an open letter in 2016 that she did not "alter my face and have surgery on my eyes."
In a new interview with the star, Zellweger has more to say about image, especially about getting older.
Renée Zellweger loves the idea of getting older
As a high-profile star, there appears to be a certain pressure to appear and present yourself in a particular way. As celebrities get older, many have gone under the knife to appear younger or tried beauty products to stop aging so fast. Renée Zellweger, on the other hand, is not interested in any of that and insists she loves the idea of getting older.
"Turning 50 felt like a whole new beginning without the nonsense, the point where you can stop listening to all those voices in your head and all those expectations and projections people have of you and become more authentically yourself," she told The Sunday Times. As for the ads that try to convince people that they will look younger if they use their products, Zellweger also called them out and stated they are nothing but "garbage," expressing, "I'm like, what, you're saying I'm not valuable anymore because I'm 53? Is that what you're saying?" The "Judy" actor continued, "There is a big difference between being your absolute best, most vibrant self and wanting to be what you're not. To be vibrant and beautiful you must embrace your age, otherwise you are living apologetically and to me that's not beautiful at all."
This isn't the first time Zellweger has opened up about hitting her 50s. In a cover story interview with InStyle in 2019, she shared her philosophy on growing older. "It's not aging. It's growing!" she said.