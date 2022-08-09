Renee Zellweger's Reaction To Aging Isn't What You'd Think

As one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, Renée Zellweger remains a hot topic to the public. In addition to her award-winning roles, Zellweger's image has been a huge discussion point over the years.

After starring in 2010's "My Own Love Song," the "Bridget Jones" star went on hiatus, which lasted six years. In a 2016 interview with British Vogue (via Vanity Fair), Zellweger said she "was fatigued and wasn't taking the time I needed to recover between projects." She added, "I got sick of the sound of my own voice: it was time to go away and grow up a bit." When reemerging back into the spotlight, fans suggested her appearance looked drastically different. After being the talk of the town, Zellweger opened up to People exclusively about her changing looks. "I'm glad folks think I look different! I'm living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I'm thrilled that perhaps it shows," she said before stating she is healthier than ever. After fans continued to speculate that Zellwegger went under the knife, she told HuffPost in an open letter in 2016 that she did not "alter my face and have surgery on my eyes."

In a new interview with the star, Zellweger has more to say about image, especially about getting older.