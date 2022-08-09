Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Melania Trump Amid The FBI Raid On Mar-A-Lago
Donald Trump's days of talking on Twitter might be over, but that doesn't mean that Twitter is done talking about him. Between the death of his first wife, Ivana Trump, and the ongoing investigation into the January 6 insurrection, the former president remains top-of-mind for many Americans.
The latest news that has everyone talking is the FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. According to CNN, the FBI had a search warrant for the resort, hoping to learn more about how Trump may have mishandled presidential and classified documents. In a statement, via NPR, Trump lamented the fact that his home was "under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." He noted that, given his previous cooperation with the investigation, the "unannounced raid" was not "necessary or appropriate."
The New York Times reported on the arrival of many Trump fans outside of the property, blasting songs like "We're Not Gonna Take It" in support of the former president. Twitter, however, was quick to find the humor in the situation, and many jokingly speculated about the role Melania Trump may have played in the raid.
Some Twitter users speculated that Melania tipped off the FBI
NPR noted that such a high-profile raid on the property of a former president would need top approval ... and in order to get that sign-off, investigators would have to have significant evidence that a crime had been committed. This left some wondering where the proof suddenly came from, and if the FBI could have had a spy on the inside.
"It's been confirmed that there was an informant who pointed the FBI in the right direction," one Twitter user jokingly reported. "They only released a first name ... Melania." The humorous tweets come after many speculated throughout Donald Trump's presidency that Melania Trump wasn't the biggest fan of her husband, with some sources even compiling awkward moments between the couple.
While NBC News reported that Donald's lawyer was present at the scene, there's no indication that other members of the Trump family were around. That hasn't stopped many from insinuating that Melania aided in the search. One person put together a script of a faux interaction between Melania and the FBI, suggesting that the former first lady happily provided the code to her husband's safe, as well as clues on where to look. In reality, this is a troubling time for the Trump family, and there's no evidence to suggest that Melania is ready to have the place to herself. Still, it's clear that as we live through history, the Internet will continue to turn it into memes.