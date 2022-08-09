Twitter Has A Lot To Say About Melania Trump Amid The FBI Raid On Mar-A-Lago

Donald Trump's days of talking on Twitter might be over, but that doesn't mean that Twitter is done talking about him. Between the death of his first wife, Ivana Trump, and the ongoing investigation into the January 6 insurrection, the former president remains top-of-mind for many Americans.

The latest news that has everyone talking is the FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. According to CNN, the FBI had a search warrant for the resort, hoping to learn more about how Trump may have mishandled presidential and classified documents. In a statement, via NPR, Trump lamented the fact that his home was "under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." He noted that, given his previous cooperation with the investigation, the "unannounced raid" was not "necessary or appropriate."

The New York Times reported on the arrival of many Trump fans outside of the property, blasting songs like "We're Not Gonna Take It" in support of the former president. Twitter, however, was quick to find the humor in the situation, and many jokingly speculated about the role Melania Trump may have played in the raid.