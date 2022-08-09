Who Is Camila Cabello's Rumored New Love Interest, Austin Kevitch?

Camila Cabello might be in a new relationship. The "Havana" singer was spotted with Austin Kevitch as they were hanging out in Los Angeles together, per Us Weekly. The pair first sparked dating rumors in June, but neither of them confirmed the relationship. If the rumors are true, this will be Cabello's first relationship since her split from singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes.

"I don't put a lot of focus on it," the former Fifth Harmony singer told Cosmopolitan U.K. in July about dating after her split from Mendes. "I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year ... If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure on it." The singer mentioned that in the past, she was eager to be in love with someone, but she's learned to develop meaningful friendships first.

It seems that Cabello is on the right path, as she and Kevitch went on a coffee date, per Daily Mail. The two packed the PDA as they occasionally shared a kiss, and they were cozying up to each other while they hung out. Although Kevitch isn't as well known as Mendes, he is a successful businessman.